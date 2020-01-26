Just because he left the basketball court doesn't mean Kobe Bryant was done inspiring.

As sports and pop culture fans alike continue to mourn the death of the NBA legend, Kobe's final interview before his passing has surfaced.

In an interview with USA Today published on January 23, the former Los Angeles Lakers player expressed happiness at his careers outside of basketball. One job in particular that he especially admired was the children's books he worked on with The Wizenard Series.

"You got to do what you love to do. I love telling stories," he shared with the publication. "I love inspiring kids or providing them with tools that are going to help them."

Kobe even launched his own publishing company as a platform to share his stories. "I have an idea for an entire universe that centers around sports, fantasy and magic," he told USA Today. "It's as if the Olympics and Harry Potter had a baby."