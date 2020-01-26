Avril Lavigne and Pete Jonas Attend Pre-2020 Grammys Gala Together

Avril Lavigne was spotted at a pre-2020 Grammys gala on Saturday with a very happy date.

The 35-year-old pop-rock singer arrived at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's star-studded annual bash with musician Pete Jonas. He performs with indie rock artist Jagwar Twin, who opened for Lavigne on tour last year.

Inside the gala, she and Jonas were seen holding hands and cuddling, and she introduced him to many guests, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun, E! News has learned. Both drank white wine and posed for pics together. Jonas was all smiles.

The two have not commented on the status of their relationship. Lavigne and Jonas were first spotted out together with friends in West Hollywood in November. The same month, E! News learned that Lavigne and her billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim had broken up after dating for one year.

The pre-Grammys gala took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel and honored Sean "Diddy" Combs. Other celebrity guests included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cardi B and Offset, Jessie J and Channing Tatum and Janet Jackson.