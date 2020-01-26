Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash into a hillside in Calabasas, California, E! News has confirmed. He was 41. He was 41.

The retired Lakers star and one of the best NBA players of all time was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in the accident, E! News has confirmed. Authorities said five people died in the crash, which is under investigation, and as of Sunday afternoon, have only named Kobe as one of the victims. There were no survivors.

CNN reported that Kobe and Gianna, aka Gigi, were expected in the nearby city of Thousand Oaks at his Mamba Sports Academy, where the teen was set to play and where he serves as coach.

Kobe was married to Vanessa Bryant and in addition to Gianna, they had three other daughters—Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and 7-month-old baby Capri.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions into a hillside near an intersection in area north of Malibu State Park. A small brush fire erupted and firefighters quickly extinguished it while other emergency workers searched the wreckage for survivors. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter photos of the crash site.

Scores of fans have flocked to the area, many waving Lakers flags from their cars. Many have also tried to pay their respects to Kobe at Staples Center, home of the Lakers, but the venue has been closed to the public and the surrounding area blocked off due to the 2020 Grammys that will take place Sunday evening.