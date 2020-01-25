Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang is opening up about his past.

In a candid interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old comedian shared heartbreaking details of his experience with gay conversion therapy. It was something, he explained, that his parents made him do once they found out he was gay.

At the time, he was only 17-years-old.

He recalled the turning point in his youth, which was when his parents learned about his sexuality after they found an AOL Instant Messenger conversation he was having with someone.

"Me sort of having lewd conversations with someone, just revealing that this was who I was, that I was gay," Yang shared with the publication. "They just sat me down and yelled at me and said, ‘We don't understand this. Where we come from, this doesn't happen.'"

"I'd only seen my father cry when my grandpa died and now he's sobbing in front of me every day at dinner," he continued. "And I'm thinking, ‘How do I make this right?' This is the worst thing you can do as a child of immigrants. It's just like you don't want your parents to suffer this much over you."