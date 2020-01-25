Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are taking a double leap of faith with their sudden exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Gunvalson, 57, was the most veteran star of the Bravo reality show, having appeared on all 14 seasons, the last of which marked a diminished role for her. She announced her departure on Friday, deeming herself the "OG of the OC." Judge, 52, was the second most veteran star of the series, and joined it in season three. She revealed on Saturday that she was leaving.

"It's been a wild 12 years . But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future . Love ❤️ you guys [peace gesture]," Judge wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and husband Eddie Judge.

"We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives," commented Gunvalson, who occasionally feuded with Judge on the show. "Thelma and Louise .... now where do you want to go?!"

Her fiancé Steve Lodge wrote, "Onward and upward, best of luck my friends."

Gunvalson's son-in-law Ryan Culberson commented, "Time to move to NC!"