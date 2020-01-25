Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert, and her husband and former co-star Tanner Tolbert, will not get to keep the $1 million from DraftKings after all.

The sports betting company has stripped the reality star, Instagram influencer, podcaster and mother of two of the top fantasy sports prize that she won earlier this month for coming in first place during its Millionaire Maker contest during the wild card weekend of the NFL playoffs, USA Today reported on Saturday. Jade and Tanner have not commented and had previously attributed her win to "pure luck."

DraftKings had begun investigating her win after online users accused the couple of collusion, complaining that the two submitted 150 picks each with no overlap in their lineups, which doubled their chance of winning.

DraftKings' rules state each contestant is allowed to enter up to 150 potential lineups, and prohibit players from having more than one account or "colluding with any other individual(s) or engaging in any type of syndicate play."

The company has not released the results of its investigation into Jade's win. It said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday, "DraftKings has decided to update the standings for several contests. All customers affected by the updated standings will be notified directly."

The former runner up in the wild card weekend contest, user spclk36, is now listed as the $1 million winner in the wild card weekend contest, USA Today reported.