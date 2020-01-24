George Takei doesn't seem too impressed with the new logo for the U.S. Space Force.

Perhaps it's because it bears striking similarity to that of the original space explorers from Star Trek's starfleet command? In fact, the resemblance is so uncanny, George jokingly states he and the rest of the Star Trek stars "are expecting some royalties from this."

President Donald Trump nor the military have yet to respond to the jokes being made about the new logo, but there's no doubt they've seen the flurry of commentary surrounding the image that will represent the sixth branch of the military.

George also made things personal when he made reference to the First Lady, Melania Trump's, speech that closely mirrored that of First Lady Michelle Obama. "I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi—I mean, designing this," he quipped. Trump's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who is currently serving time in prison, denied Melania copied the speech.