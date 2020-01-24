Nothing but love and positive vibes!

Taylor Swift and Big Machine Label Group Founder & CEO Scott Borchetta ended 2019 on a pretty sour note. Swift called out the music industry exec for his deal with Scooter Braun when he purchased her masters. Although their has been a long back and forth between both parties in the public eye, Borchetta attended the 2020 Billboard Power Event on Thursday evening and spoke openly with Billboard about his current relationship with the pop star.

When asked what his greatest power move of 2019 was, Borchetta actually stated it was his partnership with Braun. "We're having a great time and it's pretty powerful," he shared. Of course, he couldn't express his gratefulness for the good without admitting that it came with a little bit of bad as well.

"We've always had a tough skin, so there's a great balance in the universe, great things have happened," he explained. "Every once in a while, you're gonna get hit, but we're rocking."