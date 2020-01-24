The saga of 90 Day Fiancé's Blake and Jasmin is, well, a saga. She came from Finland to America after meeting Blake on a dating app. It just so happens Blake lives 10 minutes away from her sister who is in the States after winning the green card lottery. Since she's been in the United States, she's criticized him for drinking, balked at hanging out with his friends and learned the two would have to live apart until their wedding. Now she lives with his mom and Blake lives with his brother.

On their most recent outing, Jasmin threw a wrench into Blake's plans. They were supposed to meet some of his friends ahead of a birthday party. Instead, Jasmin got Blake to go out to dinner with just her. When he ordered a second drink, she decided to call it a night and went to her sister's house.