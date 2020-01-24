The MixtapE! Presents Rosalía, Calvin Harris and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We're just days away from music's biggest night, with the 62nd Grammy Awards going down on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. And that means that most of the industry is paying attention to this year's crop of deserving nominees. But even with that gigantic distraction, there was still a good number of new releases to wade through on this New Music Friday. As always, we've listened to (nearly) all of them and returned in hands with our picks for the best of this week's best. You're welcome.