Kimora Lee Simmons and Husband Tim Leissner Adopt 10-Year-Old Son

Kimora Lee Simmons' family just became even bigger.

The businesswoman and fashion designer has adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary with her husband Tim Leissner.

"He joins the fam as Kimora's two daughters have gone off to college. Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard," a rep for Kimora shared in a statement to E! News. "Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons."

"Kimora now has all boys at home," the statement concluded. "Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner."

In between balancing her multiple businesses that once included a reality show titled Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, Kimora has always put family first.