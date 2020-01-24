The Good Place loves Friends. There's no secret there. The NBC afterlife comedy has mentioned Friends on numerous occasions, most of them from Michael (Ted Danson), the reformed demon who previously set out to torture deceased humans Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil). In the show's penultimate episode, The Good Place took its winking at Friends even further.

Previous mentions include this nugget about Michael preparing to meet the humans: "So, to prepare to meet all of you, I studied the human concept of friends. I even watched all 10 seasons of the show Friends. Boy, those Friends really were friends, weren't they? Although, and I realize this is the kind of observation that would only occur to the mind of an eternal being: How did they afford that apartment? A waitress and a chef with those Manhattan real estate prices."