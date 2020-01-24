Should we get some coffee?

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston returned to her old stomping grounds on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave Friends fans the surprise of their lives. Filling in as guest host for Ellen DeGeneres, the SAG Award winner visited the show's Central Perk coffee house set on the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Los Angeles, which is where the beloved ‘90s sitcom filmed for its 10-year run.

Crouching down behind the iconic orange couch, Jennifer waited as unsuspecting fans had their picture taken. When the moment was right, she popped out and photo-bombed their souvenir snapshot. Chiming in as they declared their favorite Friends character, The Morning Show star jokingly scolded fans that didn't name her character Rachel Green.

She even came equipped with some props. In one photo, Jennifer channeled Rachel in her early waitress days and poured the stunned fans a cup of coffee for the pic.