The temperature may be freezing, but the celeb sightings at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival are hot, hot, hot!

Taylor Swift was among the first to arrive in Park City, Utah on Thursday evening for the hotly-anticipated premiere of Miss Americana, the Netflix documentary chronicling the pop star's life away from the spotlight. Other early attendees included Viggo Mortensen, Stanley Tucci and Seal.

The annual film fest, which runs from today through Feb. 2, is expected to draw plenty of A-listers as they screen and promote their upcoming movies for the first time. The buzzy lineup of films includes The Glorias, a Gloria Steinem biopic starring Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore as the feminist icon in different stages of her life, The Last Thing He Wanted starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck, and Come Away starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.