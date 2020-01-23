Remember when we said Vanessa Hudgens is living her best single life? We really, really meant it.

Multiple sources are spilling the details on Vanessa's dating outlook after her split from Austin Butler, and she's certainly set her sights on Kyle Kuzma—for now anyways.

Vanessa, 31, and Kyle, 24, were recently spotted on an intimate dinner date in New York City, and just last night she attended the Los Angeles Lakers star's game. We're told the actress was recently introduced to Kyle through mutual friends, with one insider explaining, "She's always loved going to basketball games and knew people in his circle."

"They totally hit it off and are having a lot of fun, but it's nothing serious," the insider reveals. "She's enjoying his company and it's a great distraction for her right now. They talk often and have plans to see each other again, but she doesn't want to date him."