Jessica Simpson is becoming an open book when discussing one famous ex.

As the former Newlyweds star prepares for the release of her memoir, fans are getting an inside glimpse into what went wrong with her marriage to Nick Lachey.

In a sneak peek of Open Book obtained by People, Jessica shares her take on why their love story ended up in a divorce.

"We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always miced and always on. We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren't great at it anymore," she wrote in her personal book. "We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves. I couldn't lie to our fans and I couldn't give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple."

Jessica is quick to admit that the 98 Degrees singer was "my first love."