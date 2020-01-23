The family of Conrad Roy III is speaking out following the early prison release of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of manslaughter for coaxing the teen, her boyfriend, into killing himself in a landmark texting-suicide case.

Carter, 23, was freed on Thursday after serving about 11 months behind bars. She was originally sentenced to 15 months and was released early due to good behavior. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court declined to hear Carter's appeal of her conviction.

"The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear the appeal and her release today brings closure," Roy's family told E! News in a statement conveyed by his aunt, Becky Maki. "It's been a long six years and we are ready to move on. While we are disappointed that she was not required to serve her full sentence, it doesn't change that Conrad is forever gone. We will continue to remember and honor him and efforts to raise awareness for suicide prevention."

Roy's grandfather, Conrad Roy Sr., said in a statement to E! News, "It sure is a tough day. I'm disgusted with the whole system. You would think that the judge gave her a sentence that was easy enough for her, but to then let her out on good behavior...who is good in jail, has good behavior? It is very difficult. This doesn't work for me. If you ask me, she is not a good person. The sentence was too lenient; 15 months is nothing to a lifetime with my grandson."