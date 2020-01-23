In Ice Cold Blood hasn't even returned yet and we already have chills regarding its third season.

Why? Well, we've gotten an exclusive first look at what's to come for the Oxygen Original when it returns Feb. 13 at 9 p.m.

"The cases darker…The criminals more obsessive…The crimes more personal," a voice-over warns in the clip above.

In fact, even host and executive producer Ice-T notes that the show will return "with a vengeance." As E! readers surely know, the true crime program details shocking cases involving sex, money and murder.

Through in-depth interviews, reenactments and archival footage, the hour-long episodes take a closer look at particularly dark crimes. And it seems that season 3 will be no different!

"This is the most brutal, violent murder that I have ever witnessed," one interviewee notes in a confessional.

According to the teaser, the upcoming episodes will feature strangulation, arson and so much more.