Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle is still the only thing people can talk about.

On Wednesday, the Goop founder set the record straight on the brand's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle on Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing that she didn't originally intend for the controversial candle's name to be on the final product.

"It sort of started as a joke," she told host Seth Meyers. "I was with 'The Nose' Douglas Little...and we were kind of messing around. And I smelled this beautiful thing and I was like, ‘This smells like my vagina.' And I was kidding, obviously."

Despite her intentions, the joke ended up being a surprisingly enticing name for Goop's newest innovation. She added, "It actually became a really funny thing where it was, A: Really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock."