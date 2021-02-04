Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and More Stars Who Won the Super Bowl With Their Halftime Show Looks

When fashion meets football.

Even though the 2021 Super Bowl is just days away, we're taking this time to walk down memory lane. But instead of reminiscing about the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we're looking back at something far more important, in our humble opinion: The best style moments to ever happen during the halftime show performances.

From Beyoncé's eye-catching black leather military jacket, gold chain harness and combat boots in 2016 to Diana Ross' larger-than-life strapless gown that swallowed the stage in 1996, these fashion looks worthy of their own trophy. Back her 2017 performance, Lady Gaga made several showstopping outfit changes, which included glitzy football shoulder pads, a holographic blue bedazzled bodysuit and matching knee-high boots.

And it's safe to say that Shania Twain's fabulous number at the 2003 game really pushed the style boundaries for shows to come. The country legend oozed glamour in a diamond-adorned bustier, an extreme cut-out leather cape jacket and itty-bitty bottoms. She tied her flashy look together with equally lavish jewelry pieces, sexy knee-high boots and fishnet tights.