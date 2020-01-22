There are three things you don't discuss at the dinner table: politics, religion and money.

However, on Wednesday night's all-new Real Housewives of New Jersey, this notion was blatantly ignored as Jennifer Aydin kept fixating on Jackie Goldschneider's wealth while in the Hamptons. Of course, this drama came to a head when it was revealed that Aydin accused Goldschneider of being "cheap" after serving pizza at her kid's birthday party.

But, let's back track…

During the gang's first night in the Hamptons, things took an awkward turn when Aydin grilled Goldschneider about her family's money. The topic of money arose after Melissa Gorga revealed at dinner that Goldschneider had her husband Evan sign a prenuptial agreement. As highlighted in a flashback, Jackie confessed to having "family money."

"You got family money?" a shocked Aydin noted in reaction to the news.

According to Jackie, she decided on having a prenup "out of respect for [her] parents," who worked "really, really hard" for their wealth. While this simple explanation should've been the end of the conversation, Aydin couldn't help but dig for specifics.