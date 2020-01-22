Demi Lovato is set to deliver a very personal and emotional performance at the 2020 Grammys this weekend.

It was just days ago that the "Skyscraper" singer announced that she'll be taking the stage at the Grammys, sharing the news with her fans on social media. This will mark Lovato's first major performance since her overdose in July 2018. And it sounds as though Lovato will be singing a track that was written shortly before her sobriety setback.

According to TMZ, the song that Lovato will perform at the Grammys was written and recorded just days before her overdose in 2018, meaning this will be a deeply moving moment for the artist. A source also confirms these song details to E! News, adding that the tracks on Lovato's upcoming album were written before her overdose.

"As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn't want to forget," the insider shares. "The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It's going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this."