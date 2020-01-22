She's not pregnant...for now!

Celebrities are used to having to fight off the occasional pregnancy rumors that pop up from time to time, but now with a direct line to fans, many can speak out about perceived baby bumps before they make the headlines. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to respond to a fan who thought there was a baby on board in one of her recent posts.

"Are you pregnant?" an excited fan asked along with a heart eye emoji. Kourtney said it all with a simple response. "No I wish," she wrote. "It's the angle." The eldest Kardashian sister is already a mom to three beautiful children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Over the years, Kourtney has been very vocal about how important being a mom is to her, and the tension between her personal life and her fame was even point of major contention between her and her sisters in the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.