The Best Celeb Kid Moments at Fashion Week

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., 23 Jan. 2020 4:00 AM
They say you have to walk before you can run, but it seems you can also strut before you crawl.
At least that saying seems to be true for some celebrity kids who are lucky enough to get to attend Fashion Week with their famous parents, sitting front row at some of the most exclusive shows of the season. Some have even become regular fixtures during the fashion world's busiest time of year, including North West and Harper Beckham, who were both seasoned vets before they even started school.
And when celeb children tag along with their mom and/or dads for the shows, whether it's for one of their parents' own lines or not, they can't help but steal the show, with even Anna Wintour unable to resist the cuteness of a baby taking in all of the fashion fun.
Over the years, many celebs have given their babysitter the day off, choosing to bring their kids along with them to Fashion Week, including Jennifer Lopez and Julianne Moore.
Ahead of New York Fashion Week, which officially kicks off on Friday, Feb. 7, we're looking back on some of the most memorable front row appearances made by celeb offspring over the years...including a newborn who made their debut at a show.
Imagine being a toddler and rubbing elbows with Anna Wintour. NBD!
C'mon, how can you not just melt over North's front row debut in 2014?
And she was back the following year, with dad Kanye West joining in on the fun in 2015.
Hey, it's her dad's runway show and she'll cry if she wants to, cry if she wants to!
Fact: North has sat front row at fashion shows more times than we've gone to the gym in 2020. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Romeo, Brookyln, Cruz and Harper, adorably sitting on dad David Beckham's lap, supported their mom Victoria during London Fashion Week in September 2019.
The four siblings often support their mom by sitting front row and usually snag the coveted spot next to the Vogue EIC herself.
In 2015, the family attended the Burberry show together, with Harper once again taking the best seat in the house.
Dare we say they are the first family of the front row?
Cutest. Fashion. Week. Attendee. Ever.
Alena was just three years old when she attended her first-ever runway show with Kevin Jonas during New York Fashion Week in 2017. That's what a
man dad's gotta do.
Rafael made his NYFW debut at just three months old, joining older sister Carmen and his parents Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at the Carmen Marc Valvo show in 2015.
Emme's twin brother Max stayed home when she joined mom Jennifer Lopez and then-boyfriend Casper Smart at Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2012, with the four-year-old snagging a coveted seat at the Chanel show.
Little Skyler looked bananas as he sat front row next to stylish mom Rachel Zoe in 2013. We die!
Back in 2012, Kingston, whose mom is Gwen Stefani, joined his musician dad Gavin Rossdale for the Edun fashion show.
Solange Knowles brought her equally as stylish son along with her to take in a fashion show in Paris in 2011.
Anyone order a lil' meatball to the front row? Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi brought her then three-year-old son to a NYFW show in 2015. Yeah buddy.
Julianne Moore's look-alike daughter accompanied her to the Reed Krakoff fashion show at NYFW in 2013. Talk about the ultimate mommy-daughter date!
