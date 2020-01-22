Liam Hemsworth Is a Bloody Mess in Most Dangerous Game First Look

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 22 Jan. 2020 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Quibi

After months—so many months—of announcements touting shows featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars, your first look at a scripted Quibi show is here and it's none other than Most Dangerous Game starring the one and only Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth stars opposite Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in the new short-form series from writer and executive producer Nick Santora.

In Most Dangerous Game, viewers will meet Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), a young husband and father-to-be desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness ends his life. So, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he learns he's not the hunter, but the prey. "This action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family," Quibi said in a release.

Photos

Liam Hemsworth's Hottest Photos

Phil Abraham is director and executive producer. The cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola.

Hemsworth is just one of the many stars coming to Quibi, a mobile-first streaming platform. The content on Quibi, which launches in April 2020, is designed for on-the-go mobile viewing.

Get acquainted with the new platform's other stars below.

Darren Criss, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Royalties

Darren Criss will star, write and executive produce a new musical comedy opposite Kether Donohue. The series will take a satirical look at songwriters in Hollywood.

Sophie Turner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Survive

Sophie Turner will follow up Game of Thrones with Survive, a thriller series that sees Turner playing a woman who survives a plane crash, but is stranded on a remote snow-covered mountain.

Joe Jonas

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fendi

Cup Of Joe

Joe Jonas will star in a new travel series that features him exploring cities while on the Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers. Look for local guides to show him the ropes.

Article continues below

Stephen Curry

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook

Benedict Men

This docuseries about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.

Idris Elba

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elba vs. Block

Idris Elba and Ken Block team for this new car stunt series.

Tyra Banks

John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Beauty

Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In every episode, Banks will tackle different topics about the beauty industry, aiming to take down barriers and challenge norms.

Article continues below

Anna Kendrick

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Dummy

Anna Kendrick will star and executive produce the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.

Justin Timberlake

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is slated to star in a series where he'll ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to get into the business, then he'll sing a duet with them.

Lena Waithe

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Mercedes-Benz and Lena Waithe

You Ain't Got These

Lena Waithe is dipping her toe into unscripted programming with a series about sneaker culture.

Article continues below

Zac Efron, Dylan Efron

Instagram

Kill the Efrons

Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location with no tools to survivor, just the cameras following them. Can they make it work?

Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A "Creepy" Steven Spielberg Show

Steven Spielberg is writing the series that's a "super scary story" that will only be available to watch at midnight on Quibi.

Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chrissy's Court

Chrissy Teigen will preside over her own courtroom series. She'll adjudicate real small-claims cases. Her mom, Villaluck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as bailiff.

Article continues below

Don Cheadle

Leon Bennett/Getty Image

Don't Look Deeper

This sci-fi drama series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes into the future" and follows a high school senior who can't shake a feeling that something isn't right…and she's not human.

Paula Pell

Chris Haston/NBC

Mapleworh Murders

Paula Pell, who starred in Wine Country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves the crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features guest victims and suspects. 30 Rock's John Lutz is also starring in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.

Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV

Punk'd and Singled Out

These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received a 20-episode order with episodes coming in under 10 minutes in length. Punk'd is back pranking celebs, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Singled Out will allow singles to find love no matter their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.

Article continues below

Quibi launches in April 2020. A premiere date for Most Dangerous Game was not immediately announced.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Liam Hemsworth , , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.