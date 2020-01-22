After months—so many months—of announcements touting shows featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars, your first look at a scripted Quibi show is here and it's none other than Most Dangerous Game starring the one and only Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth stars opposite Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in the new short-form series from writer and executive producer Nick Santora.

In Most Dangerous Game, viewers will meet Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), a young husband and father-to-be desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness ends his life. So, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he learns he's not the hunter, but the prey. "This action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family," Quibi said in a release.