Stassi Schroeder's book signing bash turned volatile during Tuesday night's new Vanderpump Rules. And according to co-star Tom Sandoval, the Next Level Basic author is now "literally banned" from TomTom, the West Hollywood bar he co-owns alongside friend Tom Schwartz and master restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump.

"If she comes in, she's getting thrown out immediately," Sandoval declared, upset over accusations made by Stassi amid their screaming fight earlier in the episode. In light of "rage texts" penned by Ariana Madix's boyfriend in the middle of the night—Sandoval initially agreed to host the event at TomTom, but became irate when his bartenders canceled last-minute—and noticeable attitude during the gathering itself, Stassi called him a "selfish, egotistical piece of s--t" in front of its attendees and claimed he was just peeved because the book party wasn't all about him.

"Stassi saying that I'm jealous and making sure that literally every person in the room can hear is her trying to make me look bad," lamented Sandoval to a bewildered Schwartz after the fact. "She's not gonna do that in my place. Nobody yells like that at anybody, especially me, dude."