Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Dog Is Destroying Their Entire House

Getting a new dog is always a handful.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nick Jonas gave an update on his and Priyanka Chopra's new German Shepherd puppy, Gino. The pup was a gift from Priyanka to Nick for their first wedding anniversary in December, but as it turns out, life with Gino is a little messier than expected.

Sitting with Joe Jonasand Kevin Jonas by his side, Nick told Ellen DeGeneres that the little guy has grown fast.

"He's huge now," he shared. "He's about double that size. His name is Gino."

As he continued, "He's ripping up everything that comes in his path. He's using the bathroom wherever he pleases."

Ellen, who has plenty of pets herself with wife Portia De Rossi, wondered what the couple is doing about the mess. "Don't you have a trainer?" she asked. "You can't let him do that!"

Nick's response was a big no no for any dog owner. "We do," he said, "but when he's that cute, you kind of just let him do what he does."