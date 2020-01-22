Cody Simpson Weighs In on His Baby Plans With Miley Cyrus

First comes Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's love, then comes...babies?

During an interview with Australian podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson gave an update on his relationship with the "Slide Away" singer, which included him answering a question about his plans for the future.

After some talk about his life and upcoming projects (he has a poetry book, Prince Neptune, coming out April 7), host Kyle Sandilands asked the Australian crooner a pretty blunt question.

"Do you want babies?" the host wondered.

In response, the singer laughed and said, "None yet, mate."

This led to Sandilands asking if Simpson, well, wraps his tool before he fools. Again, laughing, the newly 23-year-old Simpson responded, "I'm cautious. I'm a careful guy."

Co-host Jackie O then mercifully interjected with a question about his lady love. "How's everything going with Miley?" she said.

As he replied, "Yeah, it's great. We're amazing. No complaints."