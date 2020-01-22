As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by this shift dress, giving it a five-star review.

"I love the quality of the fabric and it has a nice shape," raves one reviewer with great pics. "I'm 5'6" 210 and got an XL. It was nice but could be looser. Overall I am happy and will be purchasing more clothing from this seller in the future!"

"Love, love this dress!" agrees another happy shopper, along with her fab photo. "The quality is amazing and love the yellow floral print. I'm 5'1 and 115 lbs and the XS fits tts. I was worried this style would not work for my rectangle shape but it actually gives me curves. Win win in my book."

And this reviewer sums it up well: "This dress is amazing!! The material is awesome - and it fits great! You would never believe it was under $30... my family thought it was at least over a $100!!"