Nick Jonas is keeping it in the family for his first time as a coach on NBC's The Voice. E! News can reveal Nick will welcome his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, as his advisors in season 18.

Nick is serving as a coach for the first time in the 2020 season alongside returning faces Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. He previously served as an advisor for Christina Aguilera in season eight. Joe was Adam Levine's advisor in season 13. Joe also sat as a coach for The Voice in Australia and Nick appeared as a mentor for his team in 2018.

The rest of the advisors for the spring 2020 season will be revealed at a later date.