Sofia Vergara x Walmart's New Spring Collection: 9 Looks We Want

Drop everything you're doing because Sofia Vergara's new Walmart Spring collection just dropped, and it's going to save you money while keeping you stylish AF this winter season. The body inclusive actress, activist and designer has teamed up with the renowned family department store yet again to deliver statement dresses and trendy denims to upgrade your closet in the most surprisingly chic way.

From floral wrap dresses to high-waisted fringe capris to delicious asymmetrical moto jackets, you can stock up your 2020 wardrobe (and save some major bucks). Everything you love about designer clothes, at Walmart prices, Sofia's line also ranges from sizes 0-20 in denim and XXS-3X in dresses, tops and rompers, which is something both you and your budget can get behind for the new year.

Here are 9 of our favorites below.

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Sleeveless Tiered Ruffle Faux Wrap Dress

Colorful with a touch of tropical or animal prints?the faux wrap dress is your new fave. Also available in black/white.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$25 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Marianella Wrist Button Jean Jacket

Your new go-to jean jacket is here! The stretch denim adds comfort and cool confidence to your laidback style. 

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$35 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy High Waist Fringed Hem Ankle Jeans

They're not regular mom jeans, they're cool mom jeans! Update your wardrobe with these high waist ankle jeans with added fringe detail for a little extra panaché!

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$27 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Sleeveless Knit Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

Contrast prints highlight this soft knit maxi dress and will give you that maxi-mum vibe everybody is channeling this season! Also available in black/white.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$30 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Flutter Short Sleeve Wrap Top

You'll really like this top when people ask where did you get it! The flutter short sleeve top adds an added feminine touch with a tie front wrap detail.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$20 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Melisa Flare High Waist Front Pocket Stretch Jeans

It's denim done right with a retro vibe. These flared high-waisted jeans give the stretch comfort you really want.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$30 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Button Front Tie Front Blouse

Love it! The boho blouse tops everyone's wish list in colorful prints with a flirty tie front.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$20 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress

You'll be a knockout in this ruffled maxi dress that flows and is breezy all over! Available in a variety of colors.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$37 Walmart
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Asymmetrical Zip Moto Jacket

Rev your style up with this trendy faux leather moto jacket that's updated with a mod asymmetrical zip closure. Also available in black and white.

Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring Collection
$40 Walmart

Shop the entire Sofia Vergara Walmart Spring collection at Walmart.com now! Can't get enough designer collabs? Head over to E! to see Jennifer Lopez for Coach: Strut Your Stuff With These 7 Must-Haves!

