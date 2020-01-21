If you ever wanted to see what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's home life looked like, now's your chance.

The couple dropped their "Nobody But You" music video on Tuesday, and it gives a glimpse into their life together. The video takes viewers through fictional scenes and home videos, and it even shows the house the two singers appear to be building together.

Shelton and Stefani have been teasing the music video to their fans in the days leading up to its release. When it finally dropped, Shelton wrote on Instagram, "There's #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video OUT NOW! Hope y'all love it!"

For her part, Stefani said she "didn't see this one coming."

"Some things u just can't dream up," the No Doubt alum wrote. "The #NobodyButYou video is out now! Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. Didn't see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!"