A love story for the ages.

Pamela Anderson is officially a married woman. The actress and model surprised fans by marrying her longtime love Jon Peters, a producer for the film A Star Is Born. The couple may have seen their fair share of relationships throughout the years, but they previously dated more than 30 years ago. Pamela's rep confirmed to E! News that the pair had tied the knot, adding "They love each other very much."

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Malibu. "There are beautiful girls everywhere," Jon told The Hollywood Reporter. "I could have my pick, but—for 35 years—I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild—in a good way." He also shared exactly what it is that's kept him so in love with Pamela all these years.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he explained. "She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."