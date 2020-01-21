It's been three days since Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their HRH titles. But did Queen Elizabeth II ever consider stripping the couple of their duke and duchess titles, as well?

If the Evening Standard's report is true, Her Majesty may have contemplated the option. The newspaper reported The Queen considered allowing her grandson to be referred to as the lesser title of Earl of Dumbarton and Meghan to be called a countess.

"The Sussex title is one of the ancient royal dukedoms given to him ahead of his wedding to Meghan, along with other titles," a source told the publication. "Removing it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level."

However, the Evening Standard also reported that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Charles wanted to appear "petty." So, the royals allegedly decided that banning Harry and Meghan from using their HRH titles for public or commercial purposes was sufficient.

Although, there's been no word from Buckingham Palace regarding the report.