Apply aloe to burned area.

Sarah Hyland threw an epic clap back at an Instagram user who didn't approve of her tan at the 2020 SAG Awards. On Monday, the Modern Family star shared a photo of her look from the previous night's award ceremony. She's got quite the tan in the photo, which also showed off her stunning floral Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini gown.

Referencing the dress' short skirt and long train, Hyland wrote in her caption, "If my legs got cold I had an extra built in blanket. Thanks to the village that put all of this together I felt like a goddess last night."

Look like a goddess, she did! But one person on Instagram didn't love the look as much as Hyland.

As they commented, "The spray tan is way too much."

Replying directly to the user, the actress replied, "I'll tell the actual sun to go easy on me next time I see it..."