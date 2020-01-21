Sarah Hyland Has the Best Clap Back After A Troll Shades Her "Spray Tan"

Sarah Hyland threw an epic clap back at an Instagram user who didn't approve of her tan at the 2020 SAG Awards. On Monday, the Modern Family star shared a photo of her look from the previous night's award ceremony. She's got quite the tan in the photo, which also showed off her stunning floral Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini gown.

Referencing the dress' short skirt and long train, Hyland wrote in her caption, "If my legs got cold I had an extra built in blanket. Thanks to the village that put all of this together I felt like a goddess last night."

Look like a goddess, she did! But one person on Instagram didn't love the look as much as Hyland.

As they commented, "The spray tan is way too much."

Replying directly to the user, the actress replied, "I'll tell the actual sun to go easy on me next time I see it..."

Ouch. It appears the Instagram user wasn't aware that Hyland went on a Mexican vacation with friends earlier this month, hence the enviable tan.

Hyland's fiancé, Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams, had no qualms about the look, though.

The star commented on the photo saying "Dear lord" with the drool emoji.

And another Instagram user gave Hyland a second chance to give a hilarious clap back when they commented, "@wellsadams me @ u."

"Back up," the actress joked back.

Her SAG Awards experiences didn't solely focus on IG trolls, of course. The 29-year-old star is preparing to film the final episodes of Modern Family. And in an interview with E! News on the SAG Awards red carpet, Hyland revealed who on set just can't stop crying about the impending finale.

"Jessica, who does my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" she laughed. "We finish at the end of February so we have a whole month, it's fine. We have time."

