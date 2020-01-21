Well, V.Unbeatable now gets a chance to live up to that name on America's Got Talent.

The acrobatic dance group from India, originally grand-finalists from America's Got Talent season 14, received the coveted Golden Buzzer from longtime judge Howie Mandel.

In the Monday, Jan. 20 installment of America's Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed to "Dhoom Machale Dhoom" by Aditi Singh Sharma and wowed the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell declared the dance group was "in it to win it." Now's their chance to really show their stuff. V.Unbeatable is the third act to get a Golden Buzzer in season two of AGT: The Champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Boogie Storm have also been sent through to the finals with the Golden Buzzer.