See V.Unbeatable Get the America's Got Talent: The Champions Golden Buzzer

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 21 Jan. 2020 7:12 AM

America's Got Talent: The Champions, V.Unbeatable

NBC

Well, V.Unbeatable now gets a chance to live up to that name on America's Got Talent.

The acrobatic dance group from India, originally grand-finalists from America's Got Talent season 14, received the coveted Golden Buzzer from longtime judge Howie Mandel.

In the Monday, Jan. 20 installment of America's Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed to "Dhoom Machale Dhoom" by Aditi Singh Sharma and wowed the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell declared the dance group was "in it to win it." Now's their chance to really show their stuff. V.Unbeatable is the third act to get a Golden Buzzer in season two of AGT: The Champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Boogie Storm have also been sent through to the finals with the Golden Buzzer.

Photos

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: See the Judge Panel

V.Unbeatable retold their story to audiences ahead of their performance, revealing most of the members of their team come from the slums of Mumbai in India, and said being on the show—and possibly winning—would be life-changing.

"Every time you come out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act is going to tour, I think it's going to live forever, and I think this has probably been one of the best acts we've seen in Champions this year," Cowell told them after their performance.

"I believe that," Mandel said. "I love you and I love what you do and I love what it means to you. When you didn't win AGT, the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife going into our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment. This is a moment. This is the moment you have been waiting for. Just sit there and think about this moment."

And then Mandel pressed the buzzer.

See the moment above and below get the lowdown on who's still in the competition.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: V. Unbeatable

These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Boogie Storm

Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

GOLDEN BUZZER: Angelina Jordan

This singer won Norske Talenter. She received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Junior Creative

This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Eddie Williams

This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Mike Yung

Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Dan Naturman

The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Paddy and Nico

These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Quick Style

This dance group won Norske Talenter.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Luke Islam

Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Moses Concas

A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Collabro

This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Ben Hart

A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Puddles Pity Party

This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Freckled Sky

The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Miki Dark

Miki Dark is a magician from Holland's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Jack Vidgen

He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Oz Pearlman

He came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMANTED: Spencer Horsman

This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Ben Blaque

A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Hans

Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Sandou Trio Russian Bar

These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Silhouettes

This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Connie Talbot

Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Voices of Service

This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Destiny

This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Duo Transcend

This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Bars and Melody

They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marc Spelmann and X

This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Ryan Niemiller

A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Alexa Lauenburger

Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Dania Diaz

She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Christian and Percy

He was on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

ELIMINATED: Michael Grimm

He won America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Strauss Serpent

A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

JJ Pantano

This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Marcelito Pomoy

This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Brian King Joseph

He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

NBC

Emil Rengle

A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.

America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

