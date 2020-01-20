Love and light!

Meghan King Edmonds is fighting the good fight amid drama with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds. However, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star recently admitted that she's human just like the rest of us.

The mom of three opened up on social media about feeling "hurt," especially on a day like today, in which she shared some explicit details about her former partner. For a refresher, Meghan posted a new podcast episode on Intimate Knowledge, and accused Jim of having an "affair" with someone who she believed was a friend.

As if that weren't shocking enough, she alleged that they all had a threesome at one point.

After dropping that bombshell, Meghan took to Twitter to share that she needed some positive energy sent her way.

"I feel small. I feel like a target," she began her caption. "And I feel like my opponent is bigger and meaner than me."