by Jess Cohen | Mon., 20 Jan. 2020 11:28 AM
Jim Edmonds is speaking out about recent allegations made by his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds.
The former MLB player and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who share three children together, have been going through a very messy breakup. Now, in a new podcast episode, Meghan has accused Jim of having an "affair" with someone who she thought was her friend, a woman who Meghan claims they had a threesome with.
In the latest Intimate Knowledge podcast episode, posted Monday, Meghan said she's going through "a tumultuous time in my personal life." She went on to share, "I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, seeing somebody."
Meghan went on to discuss the early days of her marriage to Jim, stating, "I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it, I thought, OK, maybe, sure so we decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her."
Over the next few years, Meghan explained, she became skeptical of this woman and her relationship with Jim, whose name was bleeped out of the podcast episode.
Later on in the episode, Meghan said that Jim went to Cabo, amid their son Hart's treatment therapy. As the reality star revealed in July, Hart has "irreversible brain damage."
"So I find out he went to Cabo for a birthday party, while I'm just doing the thing with our son, from my understanding he takes this girl with him," Meghan said on the podcast. "The threesome girl."
She went on to call the situation "hurtful."
In response to Meghan's claims, Jim tells E! News, "I am tired of the lies for publicity. I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over."
"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here," Jim says. "It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."
Jim also alleges that, "As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?"
"It makes me sick that she is using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see," Jim tells E! News. "He is responding well and thriving more every day."
