Get your hat and your boots ready because The Bachelor's going line dancing!

Or rather he did go line dancing several months ago when the current season of The Bachelor was still filming, and I went with him. Sort of.

For one afternoon back in September, the show took over The Canyon, a restaurant and concert venue in Agoura Hills, California, fairly close to where the actual Bachelor mansion is located, and fairly close to where Peter Weber actually lives. So close, in fact, that he goes to The Canyon regularly in his own regular, non-TV life.

"Yeah this actually didn't feel at all like a TV show date," Pilot Pete told me after the date was over. "This is like a real date I would do in real life. I come here all the time. This is the place where Wednesday nights, my friends get together, and we love to line dance."

The whole date, in fact, had quite the hometown vibe.

"Even before this, I got to show her around. We drove around my hometown, I got to point my high school out, where I had my first date, where I had my first job, and then to bring her here after this was just super cool."