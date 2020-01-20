The ceremony was just the start of the evening.

At the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lopezstunned on the red carpet while Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellwegerand Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the coveted Actor statues. Plus, Ton Hanks' reactions once again stole the show and Parasite made history as the first foreign language film in the ceremony's history to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture. And, of course, we'll never, ever stop talking about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reuniting and hugging backstage.

But once the cameras stopped rolling (and the next generation of Fiji Water Girls called it a night) the festivities continued at Netflix's star-studded after party. There, at Sunset Tower, Laura Dern—she continued her winning streak, earning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture trophy—celebrated alongside Stranger Things' Millie Bobbie Brown. Meanwhile, Pitt and his Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with Al Pacino.