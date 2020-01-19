There was a lot going on at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both won big awards. Parasite got a standing ovation and a history-making trophy. And Eugene Levy opened the show by messing with his Splash costar Tom Hanks.

Yes, Splash, the 1984 movie about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. Eugene Levy played the scientist who wanted to kidnap the mermaid, but later changed his mind and decided to help Tom Hanks save the mermaid. Now Eugene Levy is the guy stealing Tom Hanks' chance to say "My name is Tom Hanks, and I am an actor" at the start of the SAG Awards. How the times change!

That very exciting Splash reunion was not the only reunion we saw throughout the night. Former costars were mingling all over the place, from Brad and Jen (former Friends costars) to Brad and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club!) to Brad and Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave). Plus some other people who aren't named Brad.