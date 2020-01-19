A (fictional) mother-daughter moment.

On Sunday, Reese Witherspoon couldn't help but channel her Big Little Lies character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, while at the 2020 SAG Awards. Why?

Well, because her on-screen daughter Kathryn Newton needed someone to capture a picture of her stunning orange dress while inside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Not only did Witherspoon jump into play photographer for the 22-year-old actress, she also snapped a selfie with the Blockers starlet.

Where's Adam Scott and Darby Camp when you need them? We would've loved to have seen them in one shot.

As E! readers surely know, the cast of Big Little Lies was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Nonetheless, it seems the cast is simply focused on enjoying the celeb-filled evening, rather than focusing on an award.