Pop the bubbly...Peter Dinklage is going home a winner!
Tonight, the best of the best in Hollywood gathered around the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2020 SAG Awards. From a sea of glitzy and glam fashion to our favorite couples walking the red carpet together, the annual ceremony is proving to be memorable.
And now, the star-studded show has just gotten better after the Game of Thrones star was announced as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. This marks his first win in the category.
Taking to the podium to accept his award, the HBO actor left viewers and audience members alike feeling moved by his heartwarming speech, which he kept short and sweet.
"Hello. Oh, my... I think he was on Game of Thrones," the 51-year-old quipped, looking at the SAG Award statue.
That wasn't the only lighthearted comment he made during his acceptance speech.
"I would like to thank the people of northern Ireland. Who put up with... are you from there," he playfully told the crowd. "Who put up with us for nine years, and then I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and beyond, because we put up with each other for nine years."
He said, as the camera panned to his fellow Game of Thrones co-stars, including Sophie Turner, John Bradley and others.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
For his role in the hit HBO series, the actor's performance was most certainly noteworthy, especially since the show finished its final run last year. However, Peter wasn't completely a shoo-in considering the line-up of nominees in the category.
The nominees included, Sterling K. Brown(This Is Us) Steve Carell(The Morning Show) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).
Before closing his speech, Dinklage took a moment to thank his wife, Erica Schmidt, whom he's been married to for over a decade.
"And finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank my wife, who put up with me for more than nine years," he shared. "But lived in a place far away from home but made it home because we were together."
Congrats to the actor on his big win tonight!