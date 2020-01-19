Jennifer Aniston is a winner, baby!

The Morning Show star took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards for her portrayal of Alex Levy, a veteran TV reporter who is constantly on the brink of a mental breakdown. Aniston beat out fellow TV stars Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) for the honor.

Aniston was in shock as she took the stage to make her acceptance speech (this is Jen's first solo SAG win as she won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside her Friends co-stars back in 1996).

"What?! Oh, my gosh. This is so unbelievable," she said. "What a room."