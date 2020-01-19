by Corinne Heller | Sun., 19 Jan. 2020 6:01 PM
Game over: And the award for best cast reunion of 2020 (so far) goes to...
Stars from Game of Thrones reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, marking what is likely the last time a large number of them will appear together at a televised event. Cast members appearing together on the red carpet and backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards included Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, John Bradley and Gwendoline Christie.
The hit HBO fantasy series ended its eight-season run this past May and the actors last reunited onstage last September, at the 2019 Emmys, where they won Outstanding Drama Series. In addition, many of the actors have remained close since their time on the show and have occasionally gotten together for mini-reunions over the years.
This year, the eighth season's cast is nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Dinklage, who played fan-favorite character Tyrion, received an individual nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Also this year, Game of Thrones is nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, an honor it won every year between 2012 and 2018. The show was not eligible for SAG Award nominations last year due to scheduling.
See photos from the Game of Thrones cast's reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
They're not in Westeros anymore!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Soak it all in, you two.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Brienne of Tarth's larger-than-life gown turns heads on the red carpet.
Article continues below
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image
The actress, who starred as Missandei in the HBO series, serves princess realness in her floral ball gown.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Theon Greyjoy is in the building.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Samwell Tarly's plus-one? The always elegant Rebecca April May.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?