Just marvelous.

The ensemble cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, beating out the ensembles of Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method and Schitt's Creek to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Speaking on behalf of the Amazon Prime series' cast were leading ladies Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, with Alex first revealing she actually voted for one of their competitors to win! In multiple categories!

"I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense. Don't know what to say. I am going to take this home and make sweet love to it through my Spanx hole," she said. "Anyone else got anything to say? Honestly, this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You guys are brilliant. I didn't vote for Rachel, I didn't vote or Tony. This makes no sense. Wow. Somebody else f--king say something."

And when Rachel took over, she used her time at the mic to pay tribute to Brian Tarantina, their late co-star who played Jackie, the emcee of the Gaslight comedy club.