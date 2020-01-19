David Harbour and Lily Allen Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., 19 Jan. 2020 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Harbour, Lily Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/WireImage

And just like that, it's officially official.

After months of dating, Stranger Things actor David Harbour and his lady friend Lily Allen have made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. 

While the actor looked dashing as always in his classic black tux, it was the "brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f***in' hot" Allen (as her beau described her on IG) and her red gown that truly stole the show. As they hit the carpet, he began taking selfies with fans before putting his arm around his date and heading into the event.

Harbour, nominated both with his co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and individually in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, teased his and the U.K.-based Allen on Instagram as they made their way to the Shrine Auditorium, posting a pair of shots of them as Allen looked away from the camera in his Story. "Who's the stunning one in red?" he captioned the tease.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020: Party Pics

The two first sparked romance speculation back in August 2019 when they were spotted seeing a show and having dinner together in London. Since then, they've been spotted out together a number of times, with Allen supporting Harbour as he hosted SNL in October before they ventured to Florida together for a trip to Disney World.

In November, Allen even sparked engagement speculation as she attended the European premiere of Frozen 2 with 8-year-old daughter Ethel Cooper and 6-year-old daughter Marnie Rose Cooper from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper. As she walked the red carpet, she was visibly rocking a ring on her left ring finger.

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Prior to coupling up, Allen was dating MC Meridian Dan, confirming their split in January 2019. Meanwhile, Harbour had been linked to actress and singer Alison Sudol, whom he attended award shows and red carpet events with in 2018 and and early 2019.

Congrats on making things red carpet official, you two!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Lily Allen
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.