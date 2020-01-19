The 2020 SAG Awards are proving to be one of the most colorful red carpets of the year.

Every color of the rainbow is popping up on the red carpet. From pastel purples, to eye-popping pinks, the men and women of Hollywood are strutting the carpet in their most stunning designer ensembles. Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies kicked things off in a bright orange dress from Valentino's resort collection.

As for the men, Dacre Montgomery went for a dapper white tuxedo look that had all heads turning his way. Likewise, Andrew Scott had everyone cheering for him in his pink and black tuxedo.

It also seemed that many of the stars followed the mantra "less is more" since there seemed to be less flashy jewelry and more emphasis on the hair and makeup department.

And while everyone looks amazing, only a select few can be named as the best dressed stars of the 2020 SAG Awards...