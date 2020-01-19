Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 SAG Awards

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 19 Jan. 2020 3:22 PM
Awards season is well underway!
Case in point: tonight is the all-important 2020 SAG Awards. That means all your favorite A-listers are flocking to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate the best acting performances the past year had to offer.
Thus, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).
So far, we've seen both The Act's Joey King and Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton pose with pups while getting glammed-up. And don't get us started on Stranger Things star David Harbour's hilarious pre-red carpet Instagram story!
Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online. As per usual, E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night.
So, be sure to check out the pics below!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 SAG Awards:
The Act star holds a pup while getting glammed-up for the SAG Awards.
The SAG Awards nominee gets some side-eye from his hair stylist.
The Stranger Things starlet declares SAG Awards day a "big day" on her Instagram story.
Article continues below
The Schitt's Creek actress gives her under-eyes some love ahead of the SAG Awards.
The LADYGANG alum shows off her SKIMS By Kim Kardashian on Instagram!
The Big Little Lies actress takes a selfie with her pooch before getting dressed for the red carpet.
Article continues below
"#sagprep #bluemangroup"
Do you have a favorite social media snap from the awards show? Be sure to let us know!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?