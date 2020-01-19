Mama Eva Longoria is happy her family is complete.

The 44-year-old actress and husband José "Pepe" Bastón are parents to a 1 and 1/2-year-old son, Santiago "Santi" Enrique Bastón, her first child. Pepe also has three children from a previous marriage.

"He's amazing," Eva told E! News about the boy, speaking at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday. "He's really good. He's a good sleeper. He's a good eater, traveler. He's just a great kid. I got really lucky. I think God was like, this is what you're going to need to make it."

When asked if her family was complete, Eva said, "Yup!"

Wearing a glittering gold belted gown, Eva served as a presenter at the Producers Guild Awards, where the Sam Mendes film 1917 took home the top award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures and Brad Pitt shared the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures with Plan B production company colleagues Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.